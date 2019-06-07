HC orders advance increment to judicial officer with higher qualification

The Jammu and Kashmir High Court has ordered that advance increments should by paid to the judicial officers having acquired higher qualification of post-graduation in law.

“On the strength of the resolution adopted by Administrative committee in its deliberations held on 27 May, 2019, it is hereby ordered that advance increments on acquiring higher qualification of post-graduation in law shall be granted to the judicial officers at each stage of the promotion or placement in higher pay scale” reads an order issued by Registrar General.

The First National judicial Pay Commission has recommended that the candidates having a higher qualification like post graduation in law if selected as judicial officers are recommended to be given three advance increments as it was allowed by the Delhi administration.

“It is an acknowledged fact that PG in law is a difficult course and it is better to reward appropriately such candidates,” the Commission has said. According to the order, the state government has issued SRO 58 thereby incorporating Rule 13A to the Jammu and Kashmir judicial officers (Allowances, Amenities and Advances) Rules, 2007.

According to Rule 13-A Judicial officers having acquired higher qualification of the post graduation in law shall be entitled to three advance increments strictly in accordance with the recommendations of the First National Judicial Pay Commission.

The SRO, the order said, has paved way for extension of recommendation of the Pay Commission regarding grant of advance increments to Judicial Officers of the state possessing post graduate degree in law.

