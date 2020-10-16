HC orders promotions of staff

J&K High Court has ordered promotions of several officers/ officials in the different cadres of the High Court staff:

According to the order, Muhammad Yasin Beigh, Additional Registrar-cum-Bench Secretary is promoted as Registrar. Baldev Raj, Joint Registrar-cum-Bench Secretary is temporarily promoted as Additional Registrar-cum-Bench Secretary. Yash Paul Sharma and Omkar Raina, Bench Secretaries are promoted as Joint Registrar- cum-Bench Secretaries. Suhail Jan, Fida Ahmad Dar and Suresh Kumar, Readers are promoted as Bench Secretaries. Meghna Shalla, Assistant Registrar-Il is promoted as Assistant Registrar-I. Saima Maqbool, Reader and Showkat Husain Qadri, section Officer are promoted as Assistant Registrar-II. Vinod Kumar, Senior Scale Stenographer is promoted as Private Secretary.

Furthermore, Ghulam Hassan Dar, Court Officer is promoted as Section Officer. Sanjeev Kumar, Head Assistant is promoted as Court Officer. Muhammad Hanief Bhat, Senior Assistant is promoted as Head Assistant. Abdul Rashid Nialik, Junior Assistant i promoted as Senior Assistant.

However as per the order, all promotions are subject to the outcome of SLP(C) NO. 13607- 610 of 2016 titled Ashok Kumar and ors etc. etc vs State of J&K & Ors.