HC quashes FIR, criminal proceedings against LAHDC Kargil councilor

Jammu and Kashmir High Court has quashed criminal proceedings against Zakir Hussain, a Councilor of Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) Kargil, who was arrested in June last year after an audio clip surfaced on social media in which he was mocking the Prime Minister and army, amid face-off between India and China on Line of Actual Control.

The police had filed the chargesheet against Hussain, in the trial court, for committing offences under Section 124A (sedition), 153A, 153B, 505(2) and 505(2), 120-B IPC at police station Kargil.

In his plea filed before the High Court through advocate M A Rathore, Hussain was seeking quashment of FIR and the entire subsequent proceedings including the order dated 17.09.2020 passed by the Chief Judicial Magistrate, Kargil.

Underscoring that the offences charged against the petitioner are not made out, a bench of Justice Sanjeev Kumar held that the registration of FIR, which had culminated into filing of the Final Police Report without previous sanction from the competent authority before the CJM Kargil was “sheer abuse of the process of law.”

“This Court, therefore, finds it a fit case to invoke its inherent powers vested by Section 482 Cr P C and quash all the criminal proceedings pending against the petitioner including the impugned FIR with regard to the audio clip, which allegedly contains conversation between the petitioner and one Nissar Ahmed Khan”.