HC quashes PSA detention of 2

The High Court quashed the detention of two persons booked under the Public Safety Act (PSA) in 2019.

A bench of Justice Rajnesh Oswal quashed the detention of Zubair Ahmad Laway of south Kashmir’s Kulgam district and Bashir Ahmad Bhat of central Kashmir’s Srinagar district while allowing their two separate habeas corpus petitions.

The court directed the government to release the detainees forthwith from preventive custody if they were not required in other cases.

While Laway was booked under the PSA vide order dated 9th August 2019 passed by the District Magistrate Kulgam, Bhat was detained by virtue of an order issued by District Magistrate Srinagar on 8th August 2019.

Lawyers Ashiq Hussain and Syed Musaib represented the two detainees before the court.