J&K High Court has quashed detention of three persons who were booked under Public Safety Act.

While disposing of their habeas corpse petitions, a bench of Justice Tashi Rabstan quashed the detention of Umar Ahmad Dar, Shabir Ahmad Wani – both from DH Pora Kulgam and Azad Ahmad Sheikh of Arreh Kulgam.

The Court directed the government to release the detainees immediately from preventive custody if they were not involved in any other offence.