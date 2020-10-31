HC quashes PSA detention of Sopore man

J&K High Court has quashed detention of one Muhammad Umar Mir of Brathkallan, Sopore who was booked under Public Safety Act in October 2019.

Mir had challenged his detention order passed by District Magistrate Baramulla on 30 October 2019.

After hearing advocate B A Tak on behalf of the detenue, and the government counsel, the single bench of Justice Sindhu Sharma quashed the detention order and directed the authorities to release the detenue forthwith if he was not required in any other case. “The detenue was already in custody in connection with various FIRs, he had not applied for bail,” advocate Tak submitted before the court.

The detenue was arrested on September 4, 2019 and was booked under PSA on October 30.

He is currently lodged in Bhaderwah jail.