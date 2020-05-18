HC reserves decision on plea against Mian Qayoom's PSA detention

J&K High Court on Monday reserved the decision on a plea seeking to quash detention of Kashmir High Court Bar Association President, Mian Abdul Qayoom who was booked under Public Safety Act in August last year.

A bench of Justice Ali Muhammad Magrey and Justice JusticeVinodChatterjiKoul reserved the decision on an appeal filed by Qayoom against the single bench order, dismissing his plea against the PSA detention. The proceeding was conducted through videoconferencing.

Meanwhile, the Court asked senior additional advocate general BA Dar to supply the relevant detention records as well as the translated copies of the concerned FIRs on Monday itself through its Registrar Judicial.

While Qayoom was represented by senior advocate ZA Shah along with NA Ronga and MianTufail, advocate General DC Raina, senior Additional Advocate General BA Dar, Additional Advocate General, Shah Aamir appeared on behalf of the J&K government.

After his detention under the PSA in August last year, Qayoom was initially lodged in Central Jail Srinagar wherefrom he was shifted to central Jail Agra in UP. He was subsequently shifted to Central Jail, Tihar Delhi.