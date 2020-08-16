HC seeks land details in Pahalgam PIL

J&K High Court has sought details regarding land and encroachments at health resort Pahalgam.

Hearing a PIL seeking conservation of Pahalgam, a division bench of Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice Puneet Gupta directed the Pahalgam Development Authority (PDA) to furnish complete details of the state land, land leases granted, and unauthorized occupants and encroachments. Besides, the Court also sought details of forest land from the Forest department.

The Court directed Deputy Commissioner, Anantnag to carry out verification and submit case-wise details of encroachments in the area, as also a report indicating details of Panchayats in which the solid waste management bylaws have been notified. The details have to be submitted by August 25.