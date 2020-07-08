HC seeks report on illegal occupation of official bungalows

The High Court on Wednesday sought status report from government with regard to illegal occupation of government quarters by former ministers and MLAs of the erstwhile state of J&K.

A division bench of Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice Sanjay Dhar while hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) asked the Estates department through its Additional Advocate General Aseem Sawhney to file the status report within four weeks.

The PIL has sought directions to evict the illegal occupants from the ministerial bungalows and A-type Kothis.

The Court issued the directions after hearing advocate Sheikh Shakeel on behalf of the petitioner.