HC stays order imposing heavy cost on Jal Shakti officials

The Division Bench of J&K High Court headed by Chief Justice today stayed an order dated 05 October 2020 in which it had imposed heavy costs on Chief Engineer, Jal Shakti Department, Superintending Engineer, PHE Hydraulic division Kupwara and Executive Engineer, PHE division Handwara in case titled LPA No.: 126/2018 titled Ab. Majeed Shah and Ors v/s State of J&K and Ors.

After hearing the arguments put forth by the counsel for the Jal Shakti Department the Division Bench stayed the said order and directed the registry of the court to list the main appeal before it.

In the previous order dated 05 October 2020, the Court had directed the aforesaid officials to deposit Rs.1.76 Lakhs from their own pocket as costs for disobeying the directions of the Court within 2 weeks.

The matter came up for hearing on Friday whereof the counsel for the Jal Shakti Department Irfan Andleeb, Deputy Advocate General had laid a motion for modification/ recalling the aforesaid order dated: 05.10.2020.

The said order was stayed after the counsel for the Jal Shakti Department, Dy. Advocate General, Irfan Andleeb argued the matter at length and insisted upon the court to reconsider their previous order, which had resulted in “meeting injustice to the officials of the Deptt.” After arguments made at length, the court got convinced and put the said order in abeyance. The matter is now posted for 28 December 2020 for further proceedings.