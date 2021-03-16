HCBA protests against Rizvi's blasphemous move

J&K High Court Bar Association (HCBA), Srinagar Tuesday held a protest demonstration inside the court premises against the blasphemous move of Wasim Razvi and urged the authorities to take action against him under the law.

“The writ petition filed by the former Chairman of Uttar Pradesh Shia Wakaf Board before the Supreme Court, asking for deletion of 26 verses of Holy Quran, is a move to hurt the piousness and dignity of Holy Quran, which is highly condemnable,” HCBA said in a statement.

It said that this shows the mental bankruptcy and devilish mentality of the person.

“By doing so, he has not hurt us, but also the sentiments of entire Muslim community all over the world. He is liable to be prosecuted and punished in terms of law for his blasphemous act,” the HCBA statement said.

“Seeking interpretation from the court of law of 26 verses of Holy Quran is outside the purview of judicial review,” the statement read.