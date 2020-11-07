HCI invites online application for Hajj 2020-21

The aspirants who wish to undertake Hajj journey during 2020-21 have been informed that the Hajj Committee of India (HCI) has invited online application forms.

As per a notification the aspirants are being informed that before filing the application form online, the aspirants should go through the provisional Hajj guidelines for Hajj-2021 at Haj Committee website www.hajcommittee.gov.in.

The aspirants have also been informed that the last date for submission of the application form has been fixed as Nov 10.

As per the notification any person having performed Hajj already through Hajj Committee of India is not eligible for Hajj 2021. However a repeater shall be allowed to proceed for Hajj as a Mehram of a female pilgrim if no other Mehram is available in the family, subject to the condition that the female aspirant should not have performed Hajj till date.

Besides, those aspirants having severe medical ailments such as terminal cancers, heart condition, comorbidities, advanced cardiac respiratory, liver, or kidney diseases, infectious tuberculosis disease, or senility are strictly not allowed at this stage due to the prevailing COVID situations. The person against whom any court order prohibiting him/her to travel abroad exists can also not apply.

It is informed that for any clarification the J&K Hajj Committee shall be approached through telephone numbers: 0194-2495367 and 0194-2495365, during office hours.