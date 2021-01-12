HDF employees in Bandipora demand wages, regularisation

Several Health Development Fund (HDF) employees in North Kashmir’s Bandipora district on Tuesday protested outside DH Bandipora to demand release of pending wages and a job policy regarding their regularization.

The HDF employees said that they have been denied salaries for many years while there was no specific job policy for them.

“Despite working round the clock, delivering results during COVID19 pandemic situation, doing night shifts and performing regular duties, our wages haven’t been released from many years, neither has any job policy been formulated for us,” Atuallah Shah a protester said.

Javid Ahmad another protester said, “we are being met with injustice, despite performing the duties, we aren’t being paid and since COVID19, not a penny has been released in our favour. The financial condition has depressed us and our families”

Ahmad said that the employees across J&K have been requesting for a regular job policy and salaries from the finance department. He said previous Governments involved us in SRO 520 but our salary is drawn from HDF, which we do not want. He said HDF employees were performing all duties right from sanitization to handling pharmacies.