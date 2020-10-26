HDF employees in SDH Sopore demand salary

Scores of employees engaged under Hospital Development Fund (HDF) in Sub-district hospital Sopore, on Monday staged a protest demanding regularization of their services and disbursement of withheld salaries.

The protesting employees while shouting slogans claimed that from past several months, hospital authority has not been paid their wages.

They said that their families are suffering as they are not able to meet their family expenses.

“How are we going to feed our children. We are working day in and day out even during this Covid-19 pandemic but why are we not being paid our due wages regularly,” said Tariq Ahmad a protesting employee.