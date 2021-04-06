Headmaster, 3 teachers suspended in Bandipora

A headmaster and three teachers were suspended here in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district on Tuesday.

According to the Chief Education Officer, Javid Iqbal Wani, the three teachers were suspended for dereliction of duty orders and for remaining absent in a school in Ketsan village of the district.

“We had sent supporting staff on academic arrangement who are actually RPs. They are being utilised for the benefit of both teachers and students,” he said.

Wani said that they were suspended as for the past 15 days one had attended duty on only three days, another on five day and the third never turned up.

“It was revealed after schools were asked for attendance,” he said.

Also confirming the suspension of the headmaster of the Chewa school, Wani said there were numerous complaints against the headmaster which became the main reason for his suspension.