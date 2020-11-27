Health sector 'messed up' in Budgam: J&K RTI Movement

J&K RTI Movement Friday said that the health sector in Kashmir in general and Budgam district in particular was being “messed up”.

In a statement issued here, Chairman RTI Movement Raja MuzaffarBhat said the authorities had failed to conduct certificate courses, workshops and seminars for doctors to manage the cardiac patients brought to the district and sub district hospitals in rural areas of Kashmir.

“One fails to understand why all the patients who get a heart attack (myocardial infarction) are always referred to SHMHS or SKIMS by the doctors available on the night shift at SDHs or even at the district hospitals. In Budgam there are several doctors who are either DM in Cardiology or MD with good experience in treating patients getting heart attack. Why are these doctors not posted in SDHs on rotational basis,” Bhat said.

He said most of the patients miss the golden hour in transit and die on the way while being referred to Srinagar. Greater Kashmir senior editor, Mudassir Ali is one such classic example of medical mismanagement. SDH Chadoora and Chrar-e-Sharief for the past 4 to 5 years are not functioning properly. Almost 40 plus doctors and paramedics from Budgam are attached with COVID19 hospital Chanapora. The doctors get 3 days off also and this has resulted in chaos in peripheral health institutions in Chadoora, Chrar-e-Sharief, Khansahib, Beerwah and other places,” he said.