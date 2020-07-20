Health team attacked in Tangmarg village during COVID19 sampling

A medical team which had gone to collect samples of COVID19 suspects in a village here was attacked by a group of locals on Monday, resulting in injuries to three of the members.

Block Medical Officer (BMO) Kunzar, Dr Ruqaya said the medical team was sent to Ogmuna village, which has been declared as red zone, to collect samples of suspected COVID19 persons.

However, she said as the team reached the village, a group of locals attacked the members.

Three members of the team sustained injuries in the attack, Dr Ruqaya said, adding two of them were brutally assaulted, kicked and punched in face.

“The sample collection was part of the measure taken for detecting spread of the virus. However, instead of cooperating with the team member, the people assaulted them,” she said.

The BMO said they have formally lodged a complaint at police station Kunzar against the attackers.

A police official said a case has been registered in the incident and two persons have been arrested.

“We are investigating the matter and whoever is responsible for the attack will be arrested,” said Hilal Ahmad, Sub Divisional Police Officer, Tangmarg.

Earlier, three similar incidents were reported from Bandipora district of north Kashmir.

On April 6, a medical team was assaulted and stones were pelted on their vehicle when they visited Guroora village of Bandipora for sample collection of COVID19 suspects.

In another incident, members of a medical team were manhandled and latter assaulted when they visited a Dachina village in Bandipora for collecting samples of COVID suspects.

In another similar incident in Bandipora, members of Rapid Response Force of health department were attacked by a group of people in Naidkhah village when they were collecting samples of COVID19 suspected persons on April 28.