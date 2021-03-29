Healthcare | NTPHC Kandi lacks basic facilities, patients suffer

The residents of Kandi areas of Kupwara and adjoining villages Monday complained about inadequate healthcare and lack of basic diagnostic facilities at the New Type Primary Health Centre (PHC) Kandi.

They said that the health centre was inadequately staffed due to which patient care had been badly hit.

The locals blamed the concerned authorities for their “insensitive attitude” toward the centre and alleged that the health centre lacks basic infrastructure required for its smooth functioning.

The residents said that only a few paramedics and a few doctors were posted here which was telling upon the smooth functioning of the health centre established two decades ago.

Muhammad Akbar, a local, said that the centre was of no use because of lack of facilities and dearth of staff.

“A handful of doctors and staff members are not sufficient for over two dozen villages of Kandi,” he said.

People alleged that in absence of X-ray and diagnostic testing facilities here, patients prefer to visit the District Hospital Handwara or Kupwara.

“Due to non-availability of a gynecologist, pregnancy care is also hit badly and women of the area face severe hardships,” said another local.

They said a year ago, medical officer posted here was transferred but his replacement had not been sent.

The residents also complained about non-availability of an ambulance here.

They said resultantly the poor and the labourer community were the worst sufferers because of their feeble economic conditions.

“Few years ago, a patient was shifted from here in an ambulance to Sub District Hospital Kupwara. The ambulance has not returned since,” said another local.

Meanwhile, Block Medical Officer Kupwara Dr Zaffar Akbar said that a dental surgeon is always available at NTPHC Kandi while an orthopedist visits the health centre two days a week to meet the demands of people.

He said that the number of patients who visit the hospital was less than five per day.

Dr Akbar said that the dearth of medical officers in the entire district had made it impossible for the authorities to depute doctors at every health centre.

“If the number of patients would be more than 30 per day, we will certainly depute a medical officer there,” he said.

About the lack of X-ray and ambulance facilities, Dr Akbar said that he had taken up the issue with the higher ups.

“Efforts are on to make use of the X-ray machine already installed here. An ambulance will also be made available for the people,” he said.