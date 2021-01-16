Healthcare workers in Baramulla receive vaccine shots; admin terms moment historic

As part of the countrywide vaccination drive that started Saturday, over 200 healthcare workers were administered Covishield vaccine in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

The healthcare workers, which included doctors and paramedical staff, were vaccinated at two places in the district – sub-district hospital (SDH) Sopore, and GMC Baramulla.

In this first phase of the vaccination drive, the frontline healthcare workers were given either Covaxin or Covishield COVID19 vaccine. These vaccines comprise two shots and both are necessary. After the vaccination, the person is kept under observation for half an hour as a precautionary measure.

Nodal Officer SDH Sopore, DrRhudhaina told Greater Kashmir that she was the “first” to get vaccinated.

“I received OTP at 4 am and was told that I am the first one to get vaccinated,” she said.

The nodal officer said she wanted to clear the myths surrounding the COVID19 vaccination and sent a clear message that it was safe and normal.

Urging people to get vaccinated, DrRhudhiana said, “We have to come out of this disastrous virus. So, the vaccination is important for one and all.”

OrthopedicianDrDawoodHabib, who was under the observation period after getting vaccinated, told Greater Kashmir that he was feeling “normal” after receiving the shot.

He also said there was a need to dispel the myths about the vaccination. “After getting vaccinated, I am feeling normal, without any worrisome symptoms. We have to overcome this pandemic, and for that vaccination is important,” DrHabib said.

DC BaramullaGhulamNabiItoo also visited SDH Sopore and talked to the vaccinated doctors and paramedics. He said all the preparations were made as per the vaccination protocols.

“Forty two vaccination centres have been identified in Kashmir so far. This is a historic day and I congratulate the healthcare professionals,” he said.

Itoo said the second phase of vaccination would be for frontline workers which include the forces personnel, Police, Revenue department, aganwadi and ASHA workers.

The DC Baramulla said during the third phase, the citizens above 50 years would receive vaccine shots.

“The common masses will be vaccinated during the fourth phase,” he said. “The arrangements for all the phases have been made.”