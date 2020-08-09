Heavy rains, hailstorm damage crops in Budgam

Heavy rains and hailstorm on Sunday afternoon damaged vegetable and agriculture production in various parts of Central Kashmir’s Budgam district.

As per the locals, heavy rains were witnessed in areas like Kaitch, Khansahib, Raithan, Gurweith damaging fruits like pears and cherries.

A local resident of Khansahib Syed Mohd Iqbal says the majority of the fruit crop including walnut and vegetable production witnessed massive destruction. “This is the month when the production of apple, cherry, walnut, pears and other vegetables like brinjal, tomato are in full bloom, but rains lashed all our hard work away,” he added.

Chief Agriculture Officer Budgam, Mohammed Shafi Kar said that the heavy hailstorm can create a lot of problem in agricultural production. However, due to the dry season Kashmir witnessed this year, rainfall is equally necessary, he said.