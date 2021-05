Heavy rains accompanied by hailstorm lashed several parts of twin north Kashmir districts of Baramulla and Kupwara including Sopore, Handwara and Baramulla town on Friday afternoon causing widespread damage to fruit orchards and standing crops.

Reports said the heavy rains and hailstorm caused losses worth lakhs to the fruit industry and standing crops as per locals.

The affected farmers have urged J&K Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha to compensate them for the losses.