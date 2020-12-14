HED frames new policy for college faculty to pursue part-time research work

The Higher Education Department (HED) has framed a new policy for the faculty members of the degree colleges to pursue part-time research work.

The department accorded sanction to the notification of new policy in supersession of all previous orders issued in the past.

As per the order, the HED has barred assistant professors or associate professors of degree colleges to engage in part-time research without the permission of the administrative department.

“The senior faculty members will be given preference to junior faculty members in each subject for engaging in part-time research,” the order reads.

The department has further ordered that the assistant and associate professors would register for PhD within one year from the date of issuance of permission.

“And the faculty should submit the PhD thesis within five years from the date of registration,” the order reads adding that the permission would be valid for only five years.

The department would allow only 10 percent of assistant and associate professors in a subject to register for part-time research in a year outside the state or union territory (UT).

“Only five candidates will be permitted to register in one particular subject in a private university outside the state or UT in an academic year,” the order reads adding that preference would be given to the applicant seeking permission to register for PhD in Centre, State or UT research institutes or universities according to NIRF and NAAC ranking.

The department has also directed the director colleges to issue notification every year in March seeking applications from teachers wishing to pursue PhD and recommend cases to the administrative department strictly in terms of clause 4 and 5 of the government order along with requisite documents and consent letter of the concerned university.

“The principals of the concerned colleges should certify that teaching work in the relevant subject will not suffer in case their teacher is registered for part-time research and is consistent with the UGC norms,” the order reads.

The department has further ordered that the assistant and associate professors would serve in the department for at least five years after completing the PhD programme.

“All the PhDs obtained should be consistent with UGC MSP 2016 as admissible from time to time,” the order reads.

The college faculty has been further asked to carry on research work outside the working hours of the colleges and on holidays as well as during vacations.

“The candidate shall furnish tentative leave schedule while applying for study leave,” the order reads.