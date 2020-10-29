HED signs MoU with ICAI to start skilled courses

The Higher Education Department (HED) on Thursday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICIA) for introduction of a cost accountancy certificate course for the college students.

The MoU was signed to arrest the chronic unemployment and livelihood crises in J&K in view of less job opportunities for the educated unemployed youth.

The MoU was signed for introduction of various skill based courses at College level to increase employment opportunities for the youth.

“The focus of the government is to enhance the employability of youth as they get only one job opportunity which is in government sector,” secretary HED, Talat Parvez Ruhella told media persons on sidelines of a function organised at Abdul Ahad Azad (AAA) memorial Degree College Bemina.

The MoU was signed by Director Colleges J&K M Y Peerzada on behalf of HED and Vice President ICAI, P Raju Iyer.

“At present we have around 12 percent employability in the carpet sector and other companies which provide jobs to youth but we want to take it to 30 percent in the coming two years,” he said.

Secretary HED said they are exploring avenues to expand the employability capacity for which they need to teach required skills to students in colleges so that their horizon of employability gets increased.

“We have signed a MoU with ICAI for the introduction of a cost accountancy course for commerce students. The course will be of nine month duration and students can later apply for a two years degree in it as well,” he said.

He said once the students complete the certificate course in cost accountancy they will be hired by various corporate sectors and companies.

“Similarly, we will sign another MoU for introduction of courses in CA and other courses for which we will approach NIFT at Rangreth. We will also start skilled courses on horticulture and agriculture as well for which we will join hands with SKUAST,” he said.

He said they have already imparted training to around 1200 students for different vocational courses which were introduced under the RUSA scheme in colleges.

“We had planned to organise a job fair for these youth but the program was delayed by six month due to COVID19 outbreak. In December, we will organise a job fair for these students who completed vocational courses under RUSA,” he said.

Earlier in her welcome address, the principal AAA memorial college Prof. Nasreen Amaan said the unemployment has become the greatest challenge of all times as the government is unable to accommodate all the educated youth by providing them jobs.

“The situation is like six lakh youth including Post Graduates and Ph.D degree holders recently applied for class IV job and the vacancies were only in thousands” Prof. Nasreen Amaan said.

“That is why the higher education department initiated the process to start skill based courses in colleges,” she said.