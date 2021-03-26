Helper killed after truck hit by shooting stone on Srinagar-Jammu highway in J&K's Ramban

A helper was killed after a truck was hit by a shooting stone in Digdool area of Ramban on Jammu-Srinagar national highway on Friday morning.

Quoting an official, news agency KNO reported that a truck, which was stranded on the highway came under a shooting stone, resulting in on spot death of the helper.

SHO Police Station Ramban, Pardeep Sharma identified the deceased as Junaid Ahmad Bhat.

A traffic official said that people are advised to undertake journey on the highway after confirming the status from the traffic authorities.