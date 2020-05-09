Helplines for stranded Kashmiris prove 'hoax', complaints continue

Complaints continue to pour in against the helpline set up the J&K administration for Kashmiri students, laborers and families stranded in different outside states.

The stranded Kashmiris complained they were not getting any response or reply to their queries raised regarding their evacuation to Valley, on the helplines.

“We are stuck in UP and a week has passed since we registered our names for evacuation. Ironically, the government officials are playing with our lives as all of them are making false claims of our evacuation,” said Sheraz Bashir, a student.

A group of students and scholars stranded in New Delhi narrated their plight saying after contacting the liasion officer they were asked to arrange buses for themselves.

“It is not possible for a student to do so,” said Sadat Shafi, a PhD student who is coordinating evacuation of the stranded students.

He said the government was claiming to have started evacuation of students from Delhi, but the “reality is completely opposite.”

Another group of students stranded in Delhi complained that the helpline established by J&K government did not prove helpful at all.

“The helpline numbers provided by the government remain switched off all the time. At times they don’t pick our calls and don’t even respond to WhatsApp texts,” said Zubair Ahmad, a student stranded at West Patel Nagar, New Delhi.

He said they filled the application form almost 11 days ago, but there has been no response from the government.

Another group of Kashmiri students stranded in Uttarakhand said their evacuation was delayed despite paying Rs 2,000 per student up to Lakhanpur.

“We are continuously contacting the officials but they don’t respond. The Uttarakhand government and J&K administration asked us to pay the fare but they are still delaying our evacuation for unknown reasons,” said Junaid, a student.

Another group of 10 women students and over 40 laborers of J&K stranded in Ambala-Haryana said they were living a miserable life due to ongoing COVID19 lockdown.

“Earlier, the J&K administration announced that our evacuation will start from May 7, but till date not a single person has been evacuated. We want to return home but we are not getting any response from Haryana government as well as local administration in J&K,” said Zahoor Abbas, in an email to Greater Kashmir.

Meanwhile, a group of Kashmiri scholars at JamiaMiliaIslamia University, Delhi said they have been contacting the authorities, nodal officers, liaison officers for their evacuation for days, but in vain.

“Nobody is helping us. Some officials are saying that we need to arrange vehicles on our own and some officials are even not responding to our calls. There is no information as we were supposed to be evacuated from May 9. But we did not receive any information from the government,” said Mehraj Ahmad.

“We are worried and running out of money. We don’t understand whether students had to arrange transport themselves or it has to be done by government. The authorities have left us in a state of despair,” he said.

The students appealed for early evacuation, citing the daily confrontation faced by them in view of the ongoing lockdown.

Amid the complaints of poor arrangements, around 300 students and laborers were evacuated from Chandigarh and Punjab.

Nodal officer to coordinate movement of J&K residents stranded in Himachal Pradesh and Punjab into Jammu and Kashmir, Ajeet Kumar Sahu said around 2,000 to 3,000 stranded persons were being evacuated on daily basis.