HGGT-APMCC organises annual Mahayagya at Mata Katyayani temple

Hundreds of Kashmiri Hindu devotees today thronged the ancient and historical temple of Mata Katyayani at village Kakran in Kulgam district on Annual Mahayagyaorganised by Harmukh Ganga (Gangbal) Trust (HGGT) and supported by All Parties Migrants Coordination Committee (APMCC) as the yearly feature of ‘HaarAshtami’.

Kashmiri Hindus reached Katyayani temple on July 8 when the Mahayagya began while the PurnaAhuti was performed on July 9 where hundreds more joined them besides some dignitaries.

The temple wore a festive look as Kashmiri Hindus thronged the temple which has been restored and decorated under the supervision of APMCC Chairman VinodPandit. According to a statement issued by King C Bharati, senior journalist and national spokesperson APMCC, the Katyayani Temple is like a jewel in the crown of APMCC achievements since 2005 as it is not only one of the biggest temples that APMCC has reconstructed, but is also the most beautiful one which has been expanded by constructing a Dharamshala (LaldedBhawan) within the complex adding the Kalhana Library was also in the pipeline.

APMCC-HGGT has been organising annual Mahayagya at Katyayani temple and BhootNath temple at Kakran annually since 2005.

The devotees also prayed for the world peace and normalcy in Kashmir besides dignified return of Kashmiri Hindus to their motherland.

Many official dignitaries, including DIG south Kashmir AtulGoel, Commissioner Relief and Rehabilitation T K Bhat, Commanding Officer 34 RR Colonel S Bharadwaj and various officials from police, civil and other sections also attended the Mahayagya. Prominent among those who attended the function included VinodPandit, Joginder Singh Jamwal, Chand JiBhat, Ashok Singh Jamwal, RanjanJyotshi, Sunny Raina, AvtarBhat, Sameer Koul and other members of Team APMCC-HGGT.