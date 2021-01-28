Editor's Picks, Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: January 29, 2021, 3:27 AM

High Court forms panel to monitor judicial infrastructure under CCS

Representational Photo
The High Court Thursday constituted a high-level committee of three judges to monitor the pace, progress and implementation of Centrally Sponsored Schemes (CSS) for development of infrastructure for judiciary in J&K.

“The Chief Justice is pleased to constitute a high-level committee comprising Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur, Justice Sindhu Sharma and Justice Puneet Gupta to monitor the pace, progress and implementation of CSS including monitoring adherence to the timelines in respect of the projects under CSS for development of infrastructure for the judiciary,” an order issued by the Registrar General of the court reads.

The committee has also been asked to look into operationalisation and functioning of the Gram Nyayalayas (village courts) notified within the jurisdictional limit of the High Court with a view to make this institution a robust and credible pillar of justice delivery system.

