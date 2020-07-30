High Court holds Full Court Reference to remember Justice Sanjay Gupta

Srinagar, July 30: A Full Court Reference was held on Thursday at Srinagar wing of the High Court to condole the demise of Justice Sanjay Kumar Gupta-sitting judge of the High Court who passed away on 27th of July, 2020 after a long illness.

On this occasion, the Chief Justice (CJ) Jammu and Kashmir High Court, Justice Gita Mittal, in her condolence address stated, “Justice Sanjay Kumar Gupta throughout his career as a lawyer and later as a Judge remained a humble man who did not believe in showcasing either his knowledge or his success and achievements. His devotion to work and respect for court proceedings are traits that earned him lot of respect in his chosen field of work. Inside the court, Justice Gupta always kept a calm demeanour and was very encouraging towards junior lawyers. Despite having been diagnosed with a life threatening disease, Justice Gupta continued to display fortitude, discipline, consciousness and an abounding desire to discharge his judicial duties.

The Chief Justice further said that with the demise of Justice Sanjay Kumar Gupta, the judiciary and the people of UTs of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh have lost a judge who possessed a high sense of fairness, commitment, public duty and professionalism and that Justice Gupta will forever be remembered for his simplicity, humility and openness.

The Advocate General, Additional Solicitor General of India, President Jammu and Kashmir High Court Bar Association, Jammu and Secretary Jammu and Kashmir High Court Bar Association Srinagar also delivered condolence addresses on the occasion and highlighted the personality of Justice Gupta.

Along with the Chief Justice, Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey, Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur, Justice Sanjay Dhar and Justice Javed Iqbal Wani were present in the Chief Justices’ Court Room at Srinagar wing of the High Court while as Justice Rajesh Bindal, Justice Tashi Rabstan, Justice Sanjeev Kumar, Justice Sindhu Sharma, Justice Rajnish Oswal, Justice V. C. Koul, Justice Puneet Kumar Gupta, Advocate General Mr D.C. Raina, Mr Vishal Sharma, Assistant Solicitor General of India, Mr Abhinav Sharma President of the Jammu and Kashmir High Court Bar Association, Jammu participated through video conferencing from Jammu. The proceedings were conducted by Registrar General Mr Jawad Ahmed.

The Reference was also attended through virtual mode by the members of Subordinate Judiciary and members of different Bar Associations. The Reference concluded with observing two-minute silence in the honour of the departed soul. Work in the High Court was suspended after the Reference.