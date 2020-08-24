High Court launches online refresher mediation training

Mediation and Conciliation Committee of High Court of Jammu & Kashmir under the patronage of Chief Justice of Jammu & Kashmir, Gita Mittal and under the guidance of Chairman Mediation and Conciliation Committee Justice Tashi Rabstan and members of the Committee including Justice Sindhu Sharma, Justice Rajnesh Oswal and Justice Javed Iqbal Wani today initiated the online 20 hours refresher mediation training programme for the Judicial Officers of Jammu Province to bring down the arrears of pendency.

Pertinently, mediation is an inexpensive and quick mode of resolving disputes between the parties without wasting precious time of the Courts and contesting parties. The refresher mediation programme shall continue from 24th of instant Month to 29th of August, 2020 which will be conducted by expert resource persons from Delhi including Dharmesh Sharma (District Judge Higher Judicial Service Delhi), Sudhir Jain (District Judge Higher Judicial Service Delhi), Senior Advocate J P Singh, Senior Advocate Veena Ralli, Advocate Sumit Sudhir and Advocate Mitali Gupta.

Justice Sindhu Sharma, while addressing the session, said the concept of mediation was introduced and encouraged in the J&K High Court by Chief Justice Gita Mittal. She said the purpose of mediation is to find a solution acceptable to both the contesting parties in resolving their disputes amicably and the aim and objective of the judicial officers should be to help the litigants to settle their disputes quickly where there is a win win situation for both the parties. These are the judges who come in contact with the litigants and it is necessary for them to understand the conflict of the parties and this training shall improve their skills of mediation especially in the cases pertaining to family matters, arbitration and other similar matters which can be settled through mediation process.

The resource persons highlighted the importance of mediation as an alternate dispute resolution and portrayed the role of judges in providing non-conventional alternate system for providing speedy justice to the parties. Masarat Roohi, Co-ordinator J&K Mediation and Conciliation Committee said that under the patronage and guidance of Patron-in-Chief Justice of High Court of J&K and members of the Committee, such online mediation programmes for judicial officers shall be conducted on regular basis so that the concept of Mediation is spread far and wide.