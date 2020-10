The Jammu and Kashmir High Court Thursday quashed detention of three persons—who were booked under Public Safety Act (PSA).

The HC quashed the detention and ordered authorities to release them forthwith if not required in any other case.

After quashing their detention orders, a bench of Justice Sindhu Sharma directed the authorities to release Asrar Ahmad Lone of Hadipora Rafiabad, Abdul Ahad Dar alias Ahad Molvi of Dar Mohalla Palhallan Pattan and Aijaz Ahmad Mir of Pulwama.