High Court quashes PSA detention of Kulgam man

The High Court Monday quashed detention of a man from south Kashmir’s Kulgam district who was booked under the Public Safety Act (PSA) in April 2019.

A bench of Justice Ali Muhammad Magrey directed the authorities to release Gulzar Ahmad Ganie son of Ali MuhmmadGanie of Arreh, Kulgam, forthwith from preventive custody.

Ganie had challenged the detention order dated 08.04.2019 passed by District Magistrate Kulgam.

After hearing advocate M Ashraf Wani on behalf of the detainee, and the government counsel, the court held that the detainee had not been supplied the “material” relied upon by the detaining authority.

“The detainee was provided material in the shape of grounds of detention (only), with no other material or documents, as referred to in the order of detention”.