High Court reserves decision on plea challenging Sagar's detention under PSA

Jammu and Kashmir High Court on Wednesday reserved its decision on a plea challenging detention of National Conference General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar.

Sagar was detained on August 6 last year when the centre abrogated Article 370 and bifurcated the erstwhile state of J&K into two Union territories.

Sagar was subsequently booked under Public Safety Act (PSA) on February 5 this year following which he challenged the detention before the Court.

A bench of Justice Sindhu Sharma reserved the judgment after hearing through video conference advocate Shuja ul Haq and advocate Shakir Reyaz on behalf of Sagar, as well as BA Dar, senior Additional Advocate General for the government.

In habeas corpus petition Sagar had challenged the detention on many a ground saying the order was passed in violation of law. He had also moved an application seeking his release in view of the COVID19 pandemic and his fragile health.

Sagar’s counsel said he was operated upon for angiography twice at SKIMS here during his detention. In view of the pre-existing serious medical conditions, they said, Sagar was most susceptible to coronavirus infection.