Kashmir, Latest News
Press Trust of India
Srinagar,
UPDATED: July 8, 2020, 11:51 AM

High Court Srinagar wing closed after CRPF men posted there test COVID-19 positive

Urgent cases listed on these two days in the Srinagar wing of the High Court of J&K shall be taken up for consideration on 10th of July 2020, the order said.
Press Trust of India
Srinagar,
UPDATED: July 8, 2020, 11:51 AM
File Pic
File Pic

Jammu and Kashmir High Court, Srinagar Wing, shall remain closed for two days after some paramilitary CRPF personnel deployed there tested positive for the novel coronavirus, according to an order by the Registrar General.  

“As informed by the in charge CRPF High Court of J&K at Srinagar, some CRPF personnel deployed at Srinagar wing of the High Court of J&K have tested COVID positive,” reads an order issued by Registrar General Jawad Ahmad, reported news agency GNS.

Trending News
File Pic of Basant Rath

JK IPS officer Basant Rath suspended for alleged instances of 'gross misconduct and misbehaviour'

File Representational Photo

65-year-old Baramulla man dies of Covid-19, J&K toll 146

GK Photo

Ganderbal Drowning: Body of second boy recovered after three days

“As per SOPs issued by the Government, access to the High Court premises in Srinagar wing of the High Court of J&K has to remain closed for two days for sanitization purposes,” the order said.

“No person except the sanitization workers will be permitted entry into the High Court premises on 8th and 9th of July, 2020.”

Urgent cases listed on these two days in the Srinagar wing of the High Court of J&K shall be taken up for consideration on 10th of July 2020, the order said.

Latest News
File Pic of Basant Rath

JK IPS officer Basant Rath suspended for alleged instances of 'gross misconduct and misbehaviour'

Representational Pic

SDRF, police teams rescue woman from drowning in Jammu

GK Photo

Drass accident: Driver's body retrieved after 15 days; no trace of IES officer

File Photo

Pak court rejects petitions challenging construction of first Hindu temple in Islamabad

“Dates in other matters will be given by the concerned Bench Secretary and will be posted on the website of the High Court of J&K on 11th of July 2020,” it added.

Tagged in ,
Related News