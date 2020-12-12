High voter turnout a victory of democracy: Anurag Thakur

Stressing that Narendra Modi-led government was taking former prime minister AtalBihari Vajpayee’s Kashmir mission forward, Union Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs, Anurag Thakur Saturday said that the high voter turnout in the ongoing District Development Council (DDC) polls was a victory of the democracy.

Addressing a news conference here, the BJP leader said that they were confident that Jammu and Kashmir would get back 17,000 hectares of land that was grabbed through the “Roshni scam”.

“Winner and losers are decided by the voter, but their participation in elections has resulted in the victory of democracy. The democracy has won due to free and fair elections and high-voter turnout,” Thakur, who is the saffron party’s election incharge for Kashmir said. “People have exercised their franchise to elect their representatives in DDC polls.”

He said that he would like to assure the people of J&K on behalf of the Centre that they would not face any shortage of funds for the development of the union territory.

“Under the leadership of Prime Minister NarandraModi, there has never been shortage of funds for J&K in the past and there will never be in the future too,” Thakur said.

The senior BJP leader said that youth leadership was never given the chance or opportunity to work for the development of the people of J&K as the power remained only with two to three families.

“But after the abrogation of Article 370 and Article 35-A, youth of J&K have been given the opportunity to come forward and work for the development of the people,” he said.

Thakur said India was the largest democracy and in any democracy the biggest achievement was holding free and fair polls.

“Roshni Act has been struck down by the High Court that termed the act illegal and unconstitutional. It clearly defined why this act had been brought in just to help a few big names in politics, business and bureaucracy,” he said.

The senior BJP leader said that he was glad that the court had taken an initiative and there had been a fair inquiry into it.

“I am sure that 3.42 lakh kanal (17,000 hectares) of land will be returned to Jammu and Kashmir. There will be action against those who were involved in the corrupt practice,” he said.

Thakur was accompanied by BJP National General Secretary TarunChugh and party’s national spokesman ShahnawazHussain during the press conference.

Earlier, addressing an election rally at General Bus stand Budgam, Thakur said by voting in large numbers in the DDC polls, people of J&K had sent a clear message to the world that they believe in Indian democracy.