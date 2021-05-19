Highly-contagious 2nd COVID wave transmitting at a faster pace: Expert

Professor of Medicine, Government Medical College (GMC) Srinagar, Dr Hardeep Singh Wednesday said that the second wave of COVID-19 was highly contagious and transmits from infected persons to others at a fast pace.

Making a comparison between the first and second wave, Dr Singh said that during the first wave it was observed that the affected person could infect only a few persons around him, but now the same person affects almost all persons around him which is a cause of great concern.

Raising hope among the people who get infected of the coronavirus, he said that they need not worry and instead consult a doctor over phone through helplines soon after developing symptoms besides isolating themselves from the rest of the family to prevent its spread.

“They should immediately get their RAT done, and if it turns negative despite being symptomatic they should then go for the RT-PCR test. Till the time results are out, they should undertake medication, check temperature after every six hours and also check saturation levels after four hours and keep themselves hydrated besides taking a protein rich diet,” Dr Singh said.

He said that if any of patient’s family members develops symptoms they should also get tested otherwise if they develop no symptoms they should undergo testing after a gap of five days and till that period even if they are asymptomatic their test could return positive.

About the isolation period and its protocols, Dr Singh said that the patients should isolate themselves for 10 days to two weeks and till that period remain in touch with the concerned doctor and apprise him of the recorded temperature and saturation levels.

He said in case the saturation levels decrease below 90, the doctor’s advice would be to visit a triage centre where after proper check-up and testing (in case required) the patient should be discharged or referred to hospital (as per the health status) for further treatment.

“The people suffering from decreased saturation levels and having the facility of oxygen concentrator and cylinder at home, upon consultation with a doctor can maintain saturation level in between 93 and 94 for stable saturation levels,” he said.

Dr Singh said that coronavirus is a biphasic infection, the first phase comes in the first week after contracting the virus and during this period some of the patients develop fever and other related symptoms.

He said in the second phase that commences with the beginning of the second week, fever recurs in most of the patients and some of the patients also develop hyper inflammation (inflammation or swelling in veins) and there remains risk of blood clots and lung injury.

Dr Singh said that in such case if saturation levels also drop in patients, the patients are advised to visit hospitals where X-ray and CT Scan are conducted and accordingly treatment is started.

He said that the patients that are discharged after their oxygen saturation levels are normal and no longer have fever should still wear double masks at home and avoid direct contact with family members till they recuperate fully.

Dr Singh advised that people should adhere to three basic protocols of COVID-19 – hand washing, maintaining social distance and wearing masks to avoid transmission and contracting of virus.

“Wearing double surgical masks or N95 masks is more effective to prevent contracting of virus besides using a face shield while in crowded places is also important to prevent contracting virus through eyes,” said.

Dr Singh said that the last course of action through which one could control this pandemic was vaccination and everybody above 18 years of age should undergo vaccination.

Regarding the third wave, he said if one does not adhere to SOPs, undergo vaccination and achieve herd immunity through vaccination, the virus may come again in a different form which could have more dangerous consequences.