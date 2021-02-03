Kashmir
MM PARVAIZ
Ramban,
UPDATED: February 4, 2021, 12:53 AM

Highway closed today

MM PARVAIZ
Ramban,
UPDATED: February 4, 2021, 12:53 AM
File Photo

A traffic police advisory issued on Wednesday said that in view of repairs and maintenance, no traffic movement shall be allowed on the Srinagar-Jammu highway on Thursday.

Despite light snowfall at Jawahar Tunnel and Shatan Nullah sector and light rains on Nowgam-Udhampur sector, the highway remained open for traffic on Wednesday.

Trending News

Upgrade basic amenities in Srinagar: YNC

Hakeem Yaseen calls on LG Sinha

Div Com reviews progress on AIIMS, Bakhshi Stadium, other major projects

3 OGWs arrested in Hajin: Police

Most vulnerable landslide and shooting stone prone area of the highway from Nashri to Banihal remained open, however at some four-lane construction sites mudslides and shooting stones halted traffic movement for brief periods.

Related News