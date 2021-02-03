Highway closed today

A traffic police advisory issued on Wednesday said that in view of repairs and maintenance, no traffic movement shall be allowed on the Srinagar-Jammu highway on Thursday.

Despite light snowfall at Jawahar Tunnel and Shatan Nullah sector and light rains on Nowgam-Udhampur sector, the highway remained open for traffic on Wednesday.

Most vulnerable landslide and shooting stone prone area of the highway from Nashri to Banihal remained open, however at some four-lane construction sites mudslides and shooting stones halted traffic movement for brief periods.