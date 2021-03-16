Hike in prices of essential commodities burdening poor: PDP

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Tuesday censured the administration for recent hike in prices of essential commodities saying that it had further burdened the common man already reeling under financial distress.

A statement of PDP issued here quoted the PDP General Secretary Ghulam Nabi Lone Hanjura as underlining that the induced inflationary shock instead of reprieve measures had created more financial burden for the common man.

“Our economic sector which was devastated post August 5 and further destroyed by coronavirus was only limping back to normalcy but had yet again been put under severe strain because of hike in gas prices, petrol and diesel tariffs and now increase in electricity dues,” Hanjura said.

Comparing Delhi, an electricity-consuming state with Jammu and Kashmir, an electricity-generating state, Hanjura said that the electricity unit cost in Delhi was less than in J&K.

“People in Budgam were shocked to receive electricity bills with thrice the normal bill amount even when electricity is erratic and nowhere to be seen. How can poor families afford to pay such exorbitant amounts? All this when J&K is an electricity-surplus state supplying electricity to the rest of the country,” Hanjura said.

Emphasising upon the need for the administration to reconsider and intervene to stop the skyrocketing prices of essential commodities, Hanjura said that the administration should give up its apathy towards the common people and stop deriving sadistic pleasure from the miseries of the poor.