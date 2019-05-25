Hit-and-run: Speeding SUV crushes 45-year-old to death in south Kashmir's Awantipora

A 45-year-old man was crushed to death by a speeding Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) on Jammu-Srinagar national highway in Awantipora tehsil of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Saturday, police said.

A police official said a speeding SUV hit Majid Mir (45), son of Wali Mohammad resident of Dangerpora, Awantipora. “In this accident, he sustained injuries and later succumbed,” he said.

Police has registered a case under relevant sections of law in the instant matter. “The driver along with the Scorpio vehicle fled away from the spot. Police is making efforts to track the Scorpio vehicle and the driver,” said the official.

The body of the deceased will be handed over to the family members after completion of medico-legal formalities, he said.