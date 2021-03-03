Hizb hideout busted in south Kashmir's Tral: Police

Police on Wednesday claimed to have busted a hideout of Hizbul Mujahideen militant outfit in Tral area of Awantipora in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

Quoting a police statement, news agency GNS said that the approximately 5 ft × 7ft ×4 ft hideout was busted by local police along with 42 RR and 180 Battalion of CRPF during a search operation in the said area following specific inputs about the hideout police said was subsequently destroyed.

The police statement further stated that the material recovered from the hideout including utensils and blankets has been taken into police custody for investigation even as case FIR number 14/2021 under relevant sections of law stands registered at Police Station Tral.