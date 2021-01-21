HKM College Bandipora organises scholarship awareness function

HKM Govt Degree College Bandipora organised a “Scholarship Awareness cum Financial Aid Distribution” function on Thursday.

The function was organized by the Scholarship and Financial Aid Committee of the College, under the patronage of Principal of the college Prof. (Dr.) Mohd Amin Malik, an official said in a press statement.

He said the purpose of the program was to make students aware about various scholarship schemes run at national and international level.

The scholarships granted by Ministry of Minority Affairs (MOMA) like pre – matric, post matric, merit – cum means scholarships etc other schemes like PMSSS run by AICTE for the students of Jammu and Kashmir which helps students to study outside I & k in various prestigious institution at national level were discussed.

The spokesperson said at this occasion the college administration distributed an amount of Rs 6.53 lakh among the 245 needy students of the college as financial aid for 2020-21.

He informed, this year the college had received 656 applications which were scrutinized rigorously and 245 applicants were found eligible which further divided into six categories for final disposal of financial aid 2020-2021.

Khursheed Anwar Nakashbandi, the grand preacher of central Jammia Mosque Bandipora, graced the occasion as chief guest. Speaking at the event, Khursheed Anwar, the chief guest, highlighted the importance of such programs in the light of Quran and Practices of Holy Prophet (PBUH).

He appreciated the college administration for distribution of such a handsome amount among the needy students of the area. He said that such programs lay a positive impact not only on the academic performance of the students but also in their overall personality.

Earlier, while welcoming the audience, Prof. (Dr.) Mohd Amin Malik, threw light on various scholarship schemes available at national and international level through Govt and private agencies.

He advised the students to become meritorious and avail various scholarships schemes available which can build their career.