HOD E&C Engineering, KU's Zakura campus Prof G M Bhat passes away

Kashmir University Vice Chancellor Prof Talat Ahmad, faculty members and academic administrators of the varsity Sunday condoled the demise of Prof Ghulam Mohiuddin Bhat, Head Department of Electronics and Communication Engineering, Institute of Engineering, Zakura Campus.

A statement of KU issued here said that at an online condolence meeting organised by Kashmir University Teachers’ Association (KUTA) Vice Chancellor Prof Talat Ahmad expressed grief over the passing away of Prof Bhat, whom he described as a very able teacher and innovator.

Expressing his heartfelt sympathies with the bereaved family, Prof Talat said: “Prof Bhat was a very noble soul and had an ardent desire to work dedicatedly towards the welfare and development of the university. It is a very sad day for the whole university fraternity. His demise is a big loss to the university.”

The Vice-Chancellor assured university’s full support to the family of Prof Bhat.

Dean Academic Affairs Prof Shabir A Bhat, Registrar Nisar Ahmad Mir, President KUTA Manzoor A Chachoo also condoled Prof Bhat’s demise.

Kashmir University Officers Association (KUOA), Kashmir University Ministerial Staff Association (KUMSA) and Department of Education and Institute of Technology Zakura Campus also expressed condolences with the bereaved family.