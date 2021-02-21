Hold dialogue with people of J&K, Pakistan: Mehbooba

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti Sunday reiterated to hold dialogue with people of Jammu and Kashmir and Pakistan so that peace could prevail in the entire subcontinent.

Speaking at the house of a policeman of Zurhama, Kupwara who was killed in an attack at Barzulla in Srinagar, she termed the killings in Kashmir since three decades unfortunate.

“The need of the hour is to hold dialogue with the people of Jammu and Kashmir and Pakistan and arrive at a peaceful resolution of Kashmir issue,” she said.

Mufti said if after the killings of over 20 soldiers by China, talks were underway between the two countries then why could dialogue not be held with Pakistan.

She said that Kashmir had always remained the bone of contention between India and Pakistan and lakhs of people including civilians and soldiers of the two countries had lost their lives and the process was continuing.

The PDP chief said that neither the gun of a militant or the forces nor the wars between the two countries were a solution.

Referring to the talks held with Pakistan in 2003 and 2004, she said at that time, there was a stop in the daily bloodshed in the region.

Mehbooba said it was “very unfortunate that the central government is not bothered about the loss of lives of the people of Jammu and Kashmir”.