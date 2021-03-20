Hollow autonomy cries gone silent: Bukhari

Apni Party President Altaf Bukhari Saturday said that the “hollow cries” of autonomy and similar verbose had gone silent.

A statement of Apni Party issued here said that addressing a one-day convention at Kehribal, Mattan in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district, Bukhari said that the leaders and political activists who once promised the moon to the people were acting as mute spectators while people were suffering immensely.

“This is because they are concerned about saving their own skins now. It has evidently turned out to be a scam, with which they have tried to mislead the people of J&K for almost seven decades,” Bukhari said.

He said currently there exists no democratically-elected government in J&K which could have efficiently addressed the woes and sufferings of the people.

Bukhari said that those who acted as the dynastical political heads of J&K in the past were now silent over the pressing issues that concern the lives of the people.

He said that Apni Party had never resorted to demagogy by playing with the emotions of the people rather it focuses on tangible issues that were relevant for the welfare of the people.

“We never believe in preaching what can’t be practiced as some politicians try to do it without feeling a sense of shame. Our party has always stressed for an equitable development of J&K. In just a year’s time we have tried to fulfill our commitments made with the people as per their expectations with transparency and altruism. And I also firmly believe that with your support in future as well, we will together make J&K a place of peace, progress and brotherhood,” Bukhari said.