Home Minister Amit Shah arrives in Kashmir on two-day visit

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday afternoon arrived in Srinagar for a two day visit to Jammu and Kashmir.

Also Read | Auto Draft

The Home Minister will review overall security situation of the state and would also discuss security arrangements for the upcoming Amarnath Yatra. The month-and-a-half long annual Amarnath Yatra this year is scheduled to begin on July 1.

Shah was received at the airport by the state Governor Satya Pal Malik, his advisors and other high ranking officials of the civil and security establishment of the state.

Also Read | Auto Draft

With Amit Shah’s first visit to Jammu and Kashmir as Union Home Minister, security agencies have enforced a security clampdown in and around Srinagar for the next two days.

Srinagar district magistrate has imposed traffic restrictions from 8 am to 10:30 pm today and from 7 am to 4 pm on Thursday. An alert has also been sounded in the city by state police.