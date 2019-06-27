Home Minister Amit Shah reviews overall security situation, meets family of slain police officer

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday morning visited the slain Station House Officer (SHO) Irshad Khan’s residence in Karan Nagar locality of Srinagar and offered condolences with the bereaved family.

Amid tight security arrangements, Shah visited the family in Balgarden, Karan Nagar area of the city. The area was cordoned off for the home minister’s visit.

Khan was shot and injured in a militant attack on KP Road in Anantnag district in south Kashmir on June 12. He later succumbed to injures at AIIMS in New Delhi. Five CRPF personnel and a militant were also killed in the attack.

Home Minister also chaired the unified headquarters meeting of the security grid in Jammu and Kashmir and reviewed the overall security situation in the state.

The Home minister reviewed the overall security situation in the state with special emphasis on restoration of peace in Kashmir and counter-insurgency operations, the officials said.

State Governor Satya Pal Malik, his advisor incharge home affairs K Vijay Kumar, Chief secretary B V R Subrahmanyam, Northern army commander Lt Gen Ranbir Singh, DGP Dilbagh Singh, heads of various intelligence agencies and paramilitary forces were present in the meeting, the officials said.

Shah has also met panchayat representatives who were elected in the grass root level polls last year.

He had also reviewed the developmental works including the Rs 80,000 crore Prime Minister’s Development Package announced by Narendra Modi for the state in 2015.

Breaking away from protocol, the state Governor, accompanied by his advisors and some top officials of the state administration, had received Shah at the airport, officials said. Governors in the past have normally only received the Prime Minister.

This was Shah’s first official visit outside the union capital after assuming charge.