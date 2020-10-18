Home Minister's assurance on statehood heartening: Hakeem Yaseen

Chairman Peoples Democratic Front, Hakeem Yaseen on Sunday welcomed the statement of Union Home Minister Amit Shah that “statehood to J&K will be restored soon.”

Yaseen exuded confidence that restoration of statehood to J&K would go a long way in reducing prevailing alienation and mistrust among people. Addressing party workers meeting, Yaseen said the statement of the Home Minister was very heartening and good omen for generating goodwill and political process which has been stalled post August 5 last year.

“Restoration of the statehood to J&K would help to end atmosphere of socio-political uncertainty,” Yaseen said. He hoped the Centre would also roll back its decision scraping Articles 370 and 35A, adding the constitutional provisions were guaranteed to J&K under Constitution of India.

Yaseen said his party will extend unconditional support to any party which will work for restoration of statehood, Articles 370 and Article 35A to J&K.

He said restoration of these basic constitutional rights was imperative for reviving socio-political activities besides bringing peace and development to J&K.