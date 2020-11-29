Hope Classes felicitates 130 NEET qualifiers

Hope Classes Parraypora on Sunday felicitated 130 of its students who had qualified the NEET exams in 2019 and 2020. The felicitation event “FNS Hope Classes celebrates Victory Celebration” held at a city hotel was the third and fourth combined felicitation event.

According to a statement, Director Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS), Dr A G Ahanger after felicitating the students in his address said “it was a matter of pride that students of Hope Classes had excelled in the NEET exams”. “We are proud that students have brilliantly performed in the exams and their career has moved towards a new direction. I am sure students who are being felicitated here are not only looking for a career in medicine but engineering, technology, journalism, IT, business management, entrepreneurship, administration and research. The world is very vast and there are plenty of opportunities. We should not restrict ourselves to being only a doctor, engineer or a lawyer” said Dr Ahanger. Dr Ahanger said “monthly incomes” have increased and facilities improved over the years which has also changed the standard of life of students. “The competitiveness today has gone beyond limits. When I qualified for MBBS there were hardly any facilities but today we have access to all facilities. Education today is quite easy but despite all the facilities available, competition has become tough” Dr Ahanger said. He said the number of seats in medical and engineering colleges have increased manifold and number of students appearing for these exams have also increased.

Additional Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar, Syed Haneef Balkhi in his address said prospective medicos should take a firm stand of working for the benefit of the society. “Often doctors are in the news for all wrong reasons. I want you all to change this trend and help regain prestigious position of this noble profession,” Balkhi said. Prof Nazir Ahmad Zargar from Central University of Kashmir highlighted that doctors in Kashmir have been “delivering a selfless service despite the prevailing situation in the Valley for the last three decades”. Zargar urged the future doctors to “adopt a humble attitude so that they can be polite to patients”.

Manzoor Ahmad Kumar, Chief Education Officer, Srinagar said amid COVID19, there was an urgent need to follow all protocols and SOPs in the coaching centres. He also congratulated the NEET qualifiers.

Co-Director Hope Classes, Fayaz Ahmad urged the students to “expand their vision” and pursue research which will help the larger good of the society. Superintendent of Police (SP) East, Tanushree complimented the qualifiers and made a special mention of the efforts of students to appear in NEET exams despite COVID19. She said it was a duty of the entire society to fight the menace of drugs.

Earlier, Director SKIMS Dr A G Ahanger felicitated various Hope Classes students including 2019 7th state topper Khubaib Muhammad and other 2019 toppers including Mushahid Rasool, Danish Rehman, Hubasha Showkat. Syed Raif Hameed, 22nd state topper of NEET this year along with other toppers Seerat Nazir and Suhail Maqbool were also felicitated by Dr Ahanger.