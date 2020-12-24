Horses lose race to three wheelers

Early Thursday morning a group of samaritans lit a fire from cardboards around an injured horse others offered water, all trying hard to revive the fallen animal. The blood continued to ooze from his multiple wounds and the minus temperature didn’t help either.

As the morning progressed into day and markets came to life in the busy Bandipora town, more people expressed joined in to take up the cause of the unfortunate animal. Soon frantic appeals made rounds across social media for help.

“I wanted some doctor from the Animal Husbandry to check with the injured horse-who was given water while some lighted the fire around him-so that the least it could be treated of his injury as no owner was around for his help,” said a person who circulated the appeal through social media.

Soon the authorities were notified and the municipal council officials removed the injured horse from the street and dropped it in the premises of Animal Husbandary dispensary half a kilometre from the incident site.

Working with caution and to avoid any backlash since in one such similar incident in November 2018, the municipality officials simply buried an injured horse alive at the dumping site on the banks of Wular Lake, leaving it to die without any treatment. The officials then had told this reporter that the reason for not treating the horse was that they were busy with the ULB election preparations.

Back to the dispensary, the horse, who most likely had been hit by a vehicle, was immediately administered concentrated Intravenous therapy and other medicines so that it could be stabilized. This time life of the stray horse was saved.

Horses being abandoned due to their non-utility has been on increase across villages and towns.

“There is rarely any person now turning up at the facility for treating a domesticated horse and none is left around the Bandipora municipality, also the Tonga culture getting dwindled while as rapid urbanization is taking place,” Doctor Mushtaq Ramzan the medical officer at the Bandipora Animal Husbundary says.

The first assault on the Tonga culture in the town was in 2012 banned Tonga’s were banned in the town and the then DC furnished a scheme where subsidized load carriers were given to those driving these traditionally built carts run by horses while horse carts too we banned in the town vigorously.

“Soon after, Tonga’s disappeared from the town, while mini-passenger vehicles took their place flocking the town,” Mohammad Umar, a town resident said.

“The people would domesticate horses it for ferrying different materials or fodder from the paddy lands across the municipal limits but with macadamized roads reaching the farmlands too, the utility of the horses had further declined,” another young doctor Amjad, says.

With no utility left, the owners are disowning them and are abandoned wherever they feel feasible, same seems to have happened with this poor horse, adds the doctor.

Now when the stray horses are increasing in number, most of the people which include orchardists and farmers are treating them ‘harshly’ as they find their way into the owners’ property to feed themselves.

“They have wreaked havoc across the orchards and have peeled off so many trees in villages of Whatpora, Qazipora, Lankreshipora and other low lying areas across Wular lake,” a local Mushtaq Nazir said.

Corroborating with the claims, a doctor says, “We usually treat stray horses, the majority of them have steel or iron wires stuck deep into their jaws or insides of their mouths,” Amjad says.

For Nasir Khuehami, a student activist and the native, “It is a burning issue which all stakeholders need to address. It is all about the livelihood of people. These horses damage crops and trees as well. The administration should also look into the matter. Adding, he says, “owners have abandoned them because they don’t want to spend money on their fodder”.

Meanwhile, at the facility, after much efforts, the horse was still trying to get back on his legs.