Hospitals asked to stop Zydus-manufactured Remdesivir

The Government Medical College (GMC), Anantnag has decided against treating the COVID-19 infected patients by Zydus-manufactured Remdesivir.

The move came in the backdrop of the advisory by Indian pharmacopeia committee that the drug caused some adverse reactions and hence not to use in the interest of the patient safety.

The Department of Pharmacology, GMC Anantnag quoting same has advised the hospital authorities against the usage of this drug.

“This has reference to the email received by the Pharmacovigilance Center, Department of Pharmacology GMC Anantnag in which it is informed that injection Remedec (Remdesivir) Batch No L100148 has caused adverse reactions in the patients who were administered this drug. The Indian Pharmacopeia Vommittee has advised not to use it in the interest of patient safety,” the letter addressed to Principal GMC, Anantnag read.

It further asked to stop the administration of the drug, if in use in the associated hospitals of GMC Anantnag. However, Incharge Medical Superintendent (MS), GMC Anantnag, DrMurtazaFazal Ali said that they had not received Zydus-manufactured Remdesisvir supply for the hospital at all.

“We only give Jammu Kashmir Medical Supplies Corporation Limited (JKMSCL) supplied drugs to the patients, nothing else,” he said.