A residential house was gutted while four sheep perished in a blaze in Nilgrath village of Sonamarg in Ganderbal district on Thursday.

Officials said the fire broke out early morning in the house of Muhammad Hussain Balti, son of Abdul Raheem Balti of Nilgrath Sonamarg.

Besides the house, a cowshed was also gutted, they said.

The family residing in the house was evacuated, however, four sheep perished in the blaze.